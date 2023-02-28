Adriana Lima Does All-Black Dressing in Corseted Gown & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels at FIFA Football Awards With Boyfriend Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima attended The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 in Paris yesterday. Dressed in a Vivienne Westwood dress, Lima hit the bright green carpet with her boyfriend and film producer Andre Lemmers.

Lima’s look was off-the-shoulder and all-black, featuring a corseted bodice and tailored bodycon fit. The dress was a maxi length, sweeping the floor with a sleek skirt sans pleats or gathering in a slip-like flowing style that allowed for a range of movement.

Ines Solari, Adriana Lima, Andre Lemmers and Ana Antic pose for a photo on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on Feb. 27, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: FIFA via Getty Images

Rounding out the look, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel carried a black satin clutch and wore silver teardrop earrings encrusted with brilliantly shining bright blue gemstones. Lima wore her dark tresses slicked back out of her face, worn in a no-fuss updo.

Adding extra drama to her look, Lima stepped out in black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 41-year-old’s outfit while offering her some extra inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

A closer look at Adriana Lima’s shoes. CREDIT: FIFA via Getty Images

Lima has a strong presence in the fashion world, due to her modeling legacy and current brand ambassador role with Schutz. She’s also served as an ambassador and designer for Puma since 2018.

Adriana Lima poses for a photo on the green carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on Feb. 27, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: FIFA via Getty Images

