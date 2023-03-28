Adriana Lima Goes Fiery Red in Ruched Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Matching Pumps at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles With Boyfriend Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima attended the world premiere of “Air” in Los Angeles today.

Joined by her boyfriend Andre Lemmers, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel graced the red carpet wearing a long-sleeved bodycon Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a ruched midsection along with a lengthy strip of fabric that hung low towards the hemline, diversifying the silhouette.

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers attended the world premiere of “AIR” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The crimson garment was paired with a matching rectangular clutch and gilded earrings that offered Lima’s ensemble a bold sheen. As for her hair, the runway regular styled her jet black tresses in a deep side part, worn in very Hollywood-esque voluminous curls à la Marilyn Monroe.

On her feet, Lima opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy red pointed-toe pumps that made her ensemble fully monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The style is commonplace for many celebrities, Lima included.

A closer look at Adriana Lima’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lima has a strong presence in the fashion world, due to her storied modeling legacy and current brand ambassador role with Schutz. She’s also served as an ambassador and designer for Puma since 2018. The seasoned model has also worked with many top brands like Victoria’s Secret, Alexander Wang, Maybelline and Anna Sui among others. Lima’s style is often daring, utilizing striking and colorful silhouettes with sharp on-trend footwear.

Adriana Lima at the world premiere of “AIR” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

