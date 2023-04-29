Adele and Rich Paul Go Sporty in Stylish Tracksuits for Date Night at Lakers Game

Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sat courtside at the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

For the sporty date, the couple rocked laid-back outfits featuring tracksuits with a fashion-forward touch and athletic footwear. The singer opted for a gray hoodie by Klutch Athletics (Paul’s own label) with the brand’s logo on the front. She completed the look with matching gray sweatpants and large gold hoop earrings.

Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paul went for a green and white monogram-jacquard tracksuit from celebrity-favorite French brand Casablanca that featured a zip-up jacket and matching straight trousers with the same pattern.

As per footwear, the singer styled her outfit with gray and white New Balance sneakers. The $140 style is the NB 202R which features a mesh upper paired with cutout suede overlays, a diamond-patterned midsole, and segmented pods at the heel for a soft, cushioned feeling. Paul wore a green and white pair of Jordans matching his tracksuit.

Since she started dating the sports agent, Adele has become a regular court-side at the Lakers games, where she’s been seen wearing everything from athletic and laidback outfits like this one to sleek leather jumpsuits and high-fashion dresses. Same with footwear, when she’s courtside the singer seems to be just as comfortable in running sneakers from brands like Nike or New Balance, as in pointy pumps or even knee-high stiletto boots. by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik, some of her favorites.

PHOTOS: Watch Adele’s Style Evolution Over the Years