Adele Lets Her Feet Breathe at LA Lakers Game in Heeled Sandals & Noir Pedicure With Boyfriend Rich Paul & Nia Long

By Irene San Segundo
Adele Along With Boyfriend Rich Paul And Actress Nia Long Are Seen At Game 3 Of The NBA Playoffs Between The Los Angeles Lakers And The Golden State Warriors At Crypto.com Arena In Los Angeles, Ca
Adele sat court-side along with boyfriend Rich Paul and actress Nia Long at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 6.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian were among the many celebrities who attended the game.

Since she started dating Paul, who is a sports agent, Adele has become a regular court-side at Lakers games, where she’s been seen wearing everything from athletic and laidback outfits to sleek leather jumpsuits and high-fashion dresses.

Adele along with boyfriend Rich Paul and actress Nia Long are seen at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

This time, the singer opted for a camel two-piece suit that featured an oversized button-down blouse and matching trousers in the same color.

She accessorized the outfit with layered gold necklaces, gold rings on both hands, and Bvlgari’s Serpenti gold watch on her wrist.

Adele attending the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 6, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The Grammy Award winner finished off the look with both a manicure and pedicure in a stylish black and styled her hair in her signature big waves.

When it came to footwear, the singer styled her outfit with an elegant and simple pair of strappy black sandals. The style featured an ankle strap with buckle closure, a black thin upper strap, and 3-inch stiletto heels.

Adele along with boyfriend Rich Paul and actress Nia Long are seen at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Adele often opts for classic styles that match her classy wardrobe. For red carpets and special appearances, the “Someone Like You” singer often favors pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik, as well as sleek boots from Proenza Schouler.

Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike and New Balance sneakers.

