Addison Rae Gets Romantic in Marilyn Monroe-Inspired White Dress & Peep-Toe Platforms

Addison Rae had herself a Marilyn Monroe moment while heading out in Los Angeles last night.

Rae was dressed in a white halter style dress and platforms, the ensemble seemingly unintentionally mimicking a look Monroe wore for the iconic subway grate scene in “The Seven Year Itch.”

Addison Rae is seen on Jan. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Dressed for a fun night ahead, Rae’s outfit was comprised of a wispy skirt and bodice featuring lettuce hem trim and a geometric cutout just underneath the neckline. The breezy garment was paired simply with a floral pendant necklace, making for an all-around minimalist look.

The TikTok star wore her lengthy brown locks in a half-up half-down style, leaving certain front-facing pieces out in order to frame her features. Her makeup, like her ensemble, was simple but packed a punch, focusing on peachy tones and punctuated with a very Monroe bold red lip.

Addison Rae is seen on Jan. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Lifting herself to new heights, Rae sported a daring pair of white peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the 22-year-old fashionista’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

A closer look at Addison Rae’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. She also typically reaches for sneakers, including styles from Reebok, Nike and Converse. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly silhouettes, also wearing styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

