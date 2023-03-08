Adam Driver Reveals He Spent Big ‘Law & Order’ Paycheck on Air Jordan Sneakers & Talks ’65’ for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Adam Driver appeared on an episode of “The Tonight show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday on NBC. During the interview, Driver spoke about his new sci-fi action film “65,” his years as a student at Juilliard while living in Queens, and how he spent his first big paycheck on a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

Adam Driver on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Driver revealed that he spent his paycheck from his work on “Law and Order” on a pair of Jordans. When pressed on the subject, Driver said that after paying his bills and rent, he picked out a pair of sneakers for himself at random, “I couldn’t tell you what they were even now. They’re not the Jordan 1s, they’re not the Jordan 4s and they’re not the Jordan 5s,” said Driver.

The “Marriage Story” star explained that they now sit on a shelf in his home, unworn in fear of “messing them up.” “We had money for shoes but we could never afford to buy Jordans,” explained the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actor. Rounding out the segment of questions, Fallon asked Driver to bring his Jordans next time he appeared on the show and Driver agreed.

Adam Driver on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For his talk show appearance, Driver was dressed in a simple gray suit comprised of a tailored blazer, matching gray trousers and a sleek black button down.

Sticking to the classics, Driver stepped out in a classic pair of brown dress shoes with thin brown laces. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a matt suede finish.

“65” follows a a pilot named Mills after a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet. The pilot quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures.

A closer look at Adam Driver’s shoes. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

