Aaron Judge’s Wife Samantha Bracksieck Makes an Elegant Arrival in Ruched Dress & Sandals at BBWAA Awards

MLB star Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, looked charming as they attended the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York City on Saturday. The baseball player won three different awards during the event: AL MVP, Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town and New York Player of the Year.

For the soireé, Bracksieck wore a dark brown long-sleeve gown that featured geometric paneling that created a ruched detailing. The fitted dress also had a v-neckline and a pleated skirt.

2022 American League Most Valuable Player award winner Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with his wife Samantha Bracksieck during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on Jan. 28, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bracksieck opted for gold-toned accessories with sparkling earring cuffs, a set of rings and a woven clutch with a knot-like clasp. Bracksieck also added a necklace that featured a lowercase “a” pendant.

The Fresno State University alum completed the look with a pair of black sandals. The majority of the heels were hidden by her floor-length skirt but the square-toe silhouette peeked through the front. She most likely slipped into a pair of stiletto-heeled sandals.

2022 American League Most Valuable Player award winner Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on Jan. 28, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Judge opted for a classic look with a black tuxedo which he paired with a white button-down shirt, a black bow tie and a white handkerchief. He accessorized the look with a silver-toned watch with a black face that matched his two bands.

The New York Yankees outfielder completed the look with a pair of black loafers. The patent leather dress shoes featured a rounded toe and a lace-up closure.

Judge’s wife has had quite a remarkable style evolution throughout the years. Aside from this look, the kinesiologist is often seen in vibrant ensembles with texturized accessories. She often completes her ensembles with a chic pair of sandals.

