’90 Day Fiance’ Host Shaun Robinson Parties in Barely-There Heels for Oscar Night at Byron Allen’s Celebration

Shaun Robinson was a guest at Byron Allen’s 5th Annual Oscar Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The ’90 Day Fiance’ host joined other celebrities like Sharon Stone, Vivica Fox, Diana Ross and more at the event.

Robinson looked Oscars-ready in a black velvet dress by Thai-born London-based designer Ong-Oaj Pairam, who worked for Proenza Schouler and Roland Mouret before starting his own label in 2012.

haun Robinson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The floor-gracing dress featured an hourglass silhouette, an off-the-shoulder neckline with draped chiffon sleeves and was finished with a short chiffon train and side slit that allow for a perfect view of her footwear.

Related Here's Why Stars Wore Blue Ribbons at the Oscars 2023 Olivia Wilde Brings Daring Style in Leather Bra & White Dress With Sandals to Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 Margot Robbie Holds Court at Oscars 2023 in Black Armani Dress & Matching Pumps

When it came to shoes, Robinson went for a pair of barely there sandals. The S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for Girls founder’s sandals featured two thin transparent PVC straps on the front and a black sole with a square toe. She’s worn similar styles in the past for other red carpet events and TV appearances like the “Happily Ever After” tell-all finale.

Shaun Robinson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images

Robinson topped off the look by accessorizing it with a thin diamond necklace, a thin bracelet on one of her wrists and a black clutch with a glossy finish.

As for beauty, the TV personality rocked her signature long bob parted slightly to one side and styled in classic Hollywood waves. She finished off the look with an extra layer of lashes, and a touch of bronzer on the cheekbones and kept her lips in a neutral shade.

Robinson’s footwear choices often include glossy open-toed peep-toes, platform, and strappy sandals from high fashion brands like Saint Laurent. She’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. To curate most of her looks, especially the red carpet ones, Robinson works with stylist Adena Rohatiner, who also styles Dylan Penn, Grace Byers and more.

PHOTOS: Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates