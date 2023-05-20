Yseult Pumps Up the Volume in Alexander McQueen Red Rose Dress & Fierce Deconstructed Ankle Boots for ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Yseult Onguenet attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Cannes Film Festival is well underway and the stars are shining bright. Yseult, a French singer, was amongst the myriad of celebrities who brought their A-game to the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet on Thursday.

In a stunning ensemble, the “Bad Boy” singer adorned herself in a mesmerizing creation from Alexander McQueen’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection. The dress showcased magnificent, larger-than-life flowers that bloomed with newfound brilliance while intricate ruching and draping beautifully framed her shoulders.

This striking ensemble exemplified the artistry and craftsmanship of Alexander McQueen, making a bold and unforgettable fashion statement. To accessorize, she wore a bold black belt that seamlessly coordinated with her footwear.

Yseult Onguenet attends the “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes. CREDIT: Getty Images

She opted for deconstructed leather ankle boots, delicately perched on a slender stiletto heel as her footwear of choice. The boots showcased silver embellishments throughout, adding a touch of glamour and edginess to her ensemble.

Leather ankle boots have become a prevailing trend, offering a perfect blend of style and versatility. With their sleek and edgy design, these boots add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Whether paired with jeans, dresses, or skirts, leather ankle boots are a must-have staple for fashion enthusiasts seeking a contemporary and polished look.

Yseult is a rising star in the music industry, and she possesses a unique and captivating sense of style. She effortlessly blends elements of streetwear, avant-garde fashion, and vintage aesthetics to create her distinct look.

Known for her bold and fearless fashion choices, Yseult often embraces oversized silhouettes, vibrant colors, and eye-catching accessories. Her eclectic and unconventional style exudes confidence, pushing boundaries and making a powerful statement in the world of fashion.

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16, starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”