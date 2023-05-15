Gwen Stefani Goes Wild for Mother’s Day in Leopard-Print Patchwork Dress & Glossy Boots

Gwen Stefani took a dynamic approach to dressing for Mother’s Day this year.

While out on Sunday with husband Blake Shelton, Stefani popped in a multicolored patchwork dress. The Grammy Award-winning singer‘s outfit featured a white long-sleeved bodice with a paneled light blue and bright red skirt, creating a tricolored effect. The piece was covered in a black leopard print for added flair, which Stefani layered with black fishnet tights.

Gwen Stefani celebrates Mother’s Day with Blake Shelton on May 14, 2023. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Stefani finished her Mother’s Day outfit with a gleaming gold chain necklace and bracelet, as well as a black leather top-handled bag with a coated chain handle.

The “Make Me Like You” singer‘s footwear was equally sleek: a set of black knee-high boots. Her style featured smooth glossy patent leather uppers with tall shafts and triangular toes, creating a slick finish. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a soaring height boost, providing Stefani with a daring punk rock base.

A closer look at Stefani’s boots. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS: Discover Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks over the years in the gallery.