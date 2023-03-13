Zoe Saldana Gets Romantic in Lacy Fendi Dress & Pumps at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Zoe Saldana looked romantic and sophisticated in a nightgown-inspired dress on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

For the occasion, Saldana wore an off-white gown from Fendi’s couture spring 2023 collection inspired by the lightness of lingerie. The “Avatar” actress went for a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the bodice and skirt, thin straps and a corset-like top.

Zoe Saldana at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Saldana added to the intimate and romantic mood of her outfit by keeping her makeup in very neutral and barely-there colors.

The actress elevated the look and gave it a more evening tone with her jewelry game. She chose a pair of dangling drop-shaped earrings, a statement diamond necklace, and a ring featuring an extra-large pearl that perfectly matched the retro style of the whole ensemble.

Although the length of her dress didn’t allow for a clear view of her footwear, with a closer look through the lace and sheer fabric of the skirt it seems like the “Avatar” star went for a pair of round pointed-toe pumps with crisscrossed uppers in a nude tone that matched the creamy tone of her dress.

When it comes to footwear, Saldana’s favorite styles are often as chic and not obvious as her outfits. For the red carpet, the “Star Trek” actress tends to go for stiletto pumps and mules by brands like Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Saint Laurent sandals. Behind most of her red carpet looks is celebrity stylists Petra Flaneri, who also dresses Hollywood stars like Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, and Ellen Pompeo to name a few.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Discover the Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.