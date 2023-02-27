Zendaya Blossoms in Pink Valentino Rose Dress & Hidden Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Zendaya was thinking pink for the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is nominated this evening for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in HBO Max’s “Euphoria.”

Zendaya arrived to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles in dramatic style, wearing a soft pink silk Valentino gown. Styled by longtime stylist Law Roach, the Emmy Award-winning actress‘ custom dress featured a strapless bustier bodice that flowed into a draped skirt with a circular train. The piece gained a whimsical, fairytale-like effect from 190 silk rosettes that coated its hem before trailing upwards near the waist.

Zendaya attends the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Roach finished Zendaya’s attire with a sparkling diamond bracelet, rings and earrings, as well as an eye-catching diamond necklace punctuated by three large gems in hues of blue, pink and violet — all from Bulgari.

When it came to footwear, Zendaya’s shoes could not be seen beneath her skirt’s voluminous hem. However, it’s highly likely the “Shake It Up” actress‘ attire was completed with matching or complementary pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels. The silhouette has been her longtime go-to style on the red carpet in numerous colors, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Jimmy Choo.

Zendaya attends the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

