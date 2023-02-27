Zendaya Embraces Retro Glamour in Color-Blocked Dress & Louboutins at SAG Awards 2023

Zendaya brought retro glamour to the stage for the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is nominated this evening for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in HBO Max’s “Euphoria,” though she also presented the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series” trophy during the ceremony to Jessica Chastain.

Zendaya arrived onstage with actor Paul Mescal at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, wearing a sleek Armani Privé dress. Hailing from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the Emmy Award-winning actress‘ silky gown featured a floor-length skirt crafted from soft pink and teal silk. A central cutout, strapless black sequined bodice and matching lining finished the piece.

(L-R): Zendaya and Paul Mescal speak onstage at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stylist Law Roach finished Zendaya’s attire with a sparkling diamond ring and wide diamond choker set with a rounded black stone.

When it came to footwear, Zendaya’s shoes could not be seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, when stepping onstage with a helpful hand from Mescal, the “Shake It Up” actress‘ shoes were revealed to hail from Christian Louboutin, thanks to their glossy red soles. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height smoothly finished the pair, similar to Zendaya’s past red carpet looks that have frequently tapped the designer.

Jessica Chastain accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “George & Tammy” from Zendaya and Paul Mescal at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Zendaya’s only standout style moment of the night. Earlier in the evening, the actress arrived in princess-worthy fashion in a custom rosette-adorned pink Valentino gown, paired with gleaming diamond Bulgari jewelry.

Zendaya attends the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

