Women In Film Announces 16th Annual WIF Oscar Party Celebrating All Of The Women Nominated for 2023 Academy Awards

On Wednesday, Women In Film, Los Angeles announced the 16th annual Women In Film Oscar party. The only event celebrating all of the women nominated for the 2023 Academy Awards will be held at the NeueHouse Hollywood on March 10.

The highly-anticipated cocktail party will be co-hosted by Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin and director Siân Heder, who are recipients of the 2021 WIF Crystal Award for Advocacy and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman.

Presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara, and Mercedes-Benz, Women In Film will kick off Oscar weekend by honoring all 65 women, in front of and behind the camera. At the event, nominees come together for a toast to the accomplishments of all women in entertainment this year.

Since 2008, WIF has celebrated and championed women’s success stories in the entertainment industry through initiatives including the #VoteForWomen campaign and awarding of the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced productions in collaboration with Sundance Institute and IMDbPro.

Women In Film advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries to achieve parity and transform culture. WIF works to change culture through distinguished pipeline programs by advocating for gender parity through research, education, and media campaigns and continues to build a community centered around these goals.

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 12th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will honor all of the films released in 2022. The Oscars will be available to stream on ABC at 8p.m. EST and on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

