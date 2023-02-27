Viola Davis Radiates in Yellow Valentino Dress With Crystal-Embellished Clutch & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Viola Davis popped in a bright yellow Valentino dress at the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet tonight in Los Angeles. Davis is nominated for an award in the “Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture” category for her work in “The Woman King”.

The EGOT Award winner brightened up the Fairmont Century Plaza. Davis’ dress featured a swirled neckline, long fitted sleeves, a corseted bodice and a billowy skirt. Taking things up a notch, she accessorized with oversized statement earrings, gemstone bracelets and a coordinating yellow crystal-embellished clutch.

Viola Davis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Davis swapped her curly tresses for a blunt cut bob that was parted on the side and styled in soft waves. As for makeup, the “How to Get Away with Murder” alum went with a dark smokey eye and a matte red pout.

Davis’ dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she finished off her look with platform heels, pointed-toe pumps or statement sandals. On red carpets, the entertainer tends to gravitate towards shoes from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

Viola Davis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Davis has previously won six SAG Awards for her work in “The Help”, “How To Get Away With Murder”, “Fences”, and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. It was recently announced that Davis and producer Julius Tennon’s company JuVee Productions signed into a two-year first-look TV and media deal with company Entertainment One.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

