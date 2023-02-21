Vanessa Bryant Goes All-Black in Corset & Heels To Present the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award at NBA All-Star Game

Vanessa Bryant attended an NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at the Vivint arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. Dressed in all-black, Vanessa awarded NBA Legend Pau Gasol with the 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award during the halftime show.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, and Vanessa Bryant present Pau Gasol with the 2023 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award at the 2023 NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on Feb. 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Vanessa’s monochrome ensemble was comprised of a black turtleneck that was corseted, adding a bit of edge while defining her silhouette. She added high-waisted wool trousers featuring pleating detailing to complete the look.

Overtop it all, the social media personality cozied up in a lengthy black oversized coat. Bringing some shine into the equation, Vanessa stacked on chunky gold rings, sat on every other finger, which matched the hoops she further accessorized with. As for her hair, the mom of multiple wore her dark tresses parted down the middle and straightened in a sleek style. Her look was punctuated with a bright red lip.

Vanessa Bryant presents Pau Gasol with the 2023 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award at the 2023 NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on Feb. 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City. CREDIT: PATRICK T. FALLON

Although they weren’t visible in the images, Vanessa was wearing heels to elevate her look. The philanthropist can often be found wearing a variety of styles from casual to formal. On dressier occasions, Bryant often gravitates towards knee-high and combat boots along with platforms and pointed-toe heels in colorful hues fitted with sparkling adornments from Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dolce & Gabanna.

(L-R) Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

During casual situations, the businesswoman can be found in sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas and Brandon Maxwell. As for clothing, Vanessa has her finger on the pulse of fashion, often opting for on-trend styles featuring dynamic silhouettes in colorful prints.

