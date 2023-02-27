Stephanie Hsu Brings Tropical Glamour in Botanical Print Dress & Sparkling Louboutins at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Stephanie Hsu brought a tropical flair to the red carpet of the 2023 SAG Awards tonight at the Fairmont Century Plaza, in Los Angeles. This year, the actress is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role” and “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role” for her performance in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time.”

Stephanie Hsu at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The breakout star has been working with stylist duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, also known as W+M —who also dress Niecy Nash and Tessa Thompson—in curating a stylish and not-obvious wardrobe for the actress’ big award season. For tonight, Hsu stepped on the red carpet wearing a red and pink ruffled dress with a botanical print and a thigh-high side slit that lent a perfect view of her Cinderella-inspired Louboutin shoes.

Hsu slipped on a pair of Christian Louboutin’s Degrastrass PVC pumps. The style featured pointed toes covered in crystals.

A closer look at Stephanie Hsu’s shoes.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrates the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: SAG Awards 2023 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals