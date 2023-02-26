Sheryl Lee Ralph Sparkles at SAG Awards in Sheer Cape Dress & Peep-Toe Sandals on Red Carpet 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph made a glamorous entrance at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles tonight. Ralph stars in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which is nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series at tonight’s ceremony.

Ralph looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the Fairmount Century Plaza. Styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, the Tony Award-winning star wore a glittering gown by Tadashi Shoji. The piece featured a floor-length sheer cape, a round neckline and a pleated hem.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Furthering elevating the moment, Ralph accessorized with dangling earrings. She rounded out the look with soft makeup and styled her hair half up, half down.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Completing the entertainer’s look was a coordinating pair of sparkling platform sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her dress and included a small open-toe, chunky outsole and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Sheryl Lee Ralph’s platform sandals at the SAG Awards on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

