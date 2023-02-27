Sally Field Embraces Sheer Trend in Black Sequined Dress & Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Sally Field brought all-black dressing on the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards tonight.

Field is being honored at the ceremony with the Lifetime Achievement Award, an award that recognizes legendary actors like Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Helen Mirre, and Robert de Niro for their longtime careers of successful acting projects.

On the red carpet, Field wore a sheer black dress with a geometric design spreading over the length of the dress in black sequins. The sheer part of the ensemble also featured a delicate floral pattern, subtly adding to the detailing of the dress.

Sally Field attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Mrs. Doubtfire” actress styled her outfit minimally save for a small pair of silver earrings and a black, square-shaped pair of eyeglasses. The actress had her dark gray hair styled into an elegant shag cut and went with a subtle glam featuring rosy pink cheeks and a soft pink lip.

The “Steel Magnolias” star paired the dress with a pair of black velvet pointed-toe pumps, which coordinated well with the dress without drawing attention away from it. The style elevated her outfit slightly by at least 2 inches.

Sally Field wears a classic pair of black, point-toe on the red carpet. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

