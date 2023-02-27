Rooney Mara Gets Romantic in Lace & Floral Alexander McQueen Dress With Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

The stars aligned at the SAG Awards 2023 in Los Angeles tonight. The annual ceremony will celebrate the achievements in film and television at the Fairmount Century Plaza.

Rooney Mara was one of the many A-listers to make an appearance on the red carpet at the event. The Academy Award-nominated actress arrived in a black and white Alexander dress. The sleeveless garment featured a high lace turtleneck, fitted bodice and floral accents on the chest and skirt. The piece also featured a see-through pleated hemline and subtle train that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Rooney Mara attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, Mara opted for minimal accessories. The “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a high bun. As for makeup, she went with pink eyeshadow and a vibrant matte pout.

Mara’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her ensemble with sharp, pointed-toe pumps, statement heels or strappy sandals. On red carpets, the entertainer, tends to gravitate towards classic silhouettes with striking accents and details.

Rooney Mara attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2023 SAG Awards.