Rihanna Glows in Schiaparelli Gown, Diamonds & Slick Stilettos at Golden Globes 2023 With A$AP Rocky

By Aaron Royce
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez, Golden Globes 2023
Margot Robbie, Golden Globes 2023
Viola Davis, Golden Globes 2023
Jessica Chastain, Golden Globes 2023
Rihanna brought her signature slick style to the red carpet forthe 2023 Golden Globes. The singer is nominated this evening for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” alongside Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler and Temilade Openiyi.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Rihanna attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

While arriving to the event at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills with A$AP Rocky, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a sweeping black velvet gown — a custom haute couture design from Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the musician’s ensemble featured a bustier silhouette with a flowing skirt and voluminous stole crafted from bonded silk velvet. The dynamic piece was paired with a diamond statement drop necklace and layered stud and crawler earrings for a maximalist appearance.

Rihanna, Schiaparelli, A$AP Rocky, Giuseppe Zanotti, Golden Globes, Golden Globes 2023, red carpet, awards, heels, high heels
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rihanna opted to sharply finish her look in a set of sleek sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. Her $950 Indiigo Strap style featured glossy black patent fabric uppers, crafted into a heeled sandal with thin counters, buckled ankle straps and curved toe straps. Giving the classic silhouette a dynamic edge were 4.1-inch stiletto heels, as well as thin leather soles cast in a triangular shape akin to a pointed-toe pump. The set brought a sharp finish to her ensemble, while remaining rebellious in its slick take on a classic heeled sandal.

Giuseppe Zanotti, sandals, black sandals, heeled sandals, fabric sandals, leather sandals, heels, high heels, stilettos
Giuseppe Zanotti’s Indiigo sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The star’s entrance notably came prior to her viral upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, which will air on Feb. 12.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

