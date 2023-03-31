Ricky Martin Embraces All-Black Dressing in Leather Shoes at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

One of the top moments during the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards was when Ricky Martin presented Bad Bunny with the Vanguard Award. Not only did he honor the “most streamed artist in history,” but he did it stylishly.

For the occasion, Martin kept it simple but dapper in an all-black getup, complete with a structured blazer and tailored trousers with a slim hem at the ankles. He wore a weave-inspired button-down with perfectly shaped squares.

(L-R) Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin speak onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer brought the monochromatic dressing down to his feet in patent leather shoes with chunky soles. The trend of patent leather shoes with chunky soles has been popular in recent years as the style of footwear combines the classic shine of patent leather with the edginess of a chunky sole, creating a unique look that is both stylish and practical.

The chunky sole provides added support and comfort, making these shoes a great option for daily wear. They also offer a modern twist on classic styles, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Ricky Martin speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

In the shoe department, Ricky Martin tends to opt for stylish and comfortable options. He has been seen wearing everything from sneakers to boots to dress shoes. In particular, he seems to favor leather shoes with clean lines and minimal detailing. In terms of specific shoe styles, some of the types of shoes that Ricky Martin has been spotted wearing include sneakers, varying boot styles and loafers for dressier occasions.

The singer’s fashion and shoe style is characterized by a sense of playfulness and creativity, with an emphasis on comfort and individuality. Martin is known for his bold and eclectic fashion choices. He often incorporates vibrant colors, patterns and unique accessories into his outfits.

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

PHOTOS: GLAAD Media Awards 2023 Celebrity Arrivals: All the Looks