Quinta Brunson Wows in Feathered Dress at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2023

Quinta Brunson made an elegant arrival at the 38th Independent Spirit Awards this evening in Santa Monica. This year, the actress is nominated for “Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series award” for her role in “Abbott Elementary”.

The Emmy Award winner shone in a yellow feathered dress by New York brand Aliétte. Her floor-length number featured a strapless silhouette with a heart-shaped neckline, a silver-sequin embellished top and a column skirt decorated with yellow feathers all over.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although the length of her skirt didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear, it is very likely that her stylist Bryon Javar picked a pair of strappy sandals with stiletto heels, as he’s been doing lately for most of Brunson’s red carpet appearances.

The actress amped up the glam factor with pair of silver and diamond C-shaped earrings.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles.

When it came to beauty, she matched her dress with a dash of eyeshadow in a very similar tone and added some shimmer to her cheeks and lips. She styled her hair in a tight low ponytail with a wet finish that added to the glittery effect of her look.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards is held in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier on March 4, 2023. The ceremony is hosted by Hasan Minhaj and will feature a wide range of presenters including Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Austin Butler among others. Featured categories at the show will include Best Film, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, and Best First Feature. Noteable nominees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Gabrielle Union, Mia Goth, Taylor Russel, Michelle Yeoh and Aubrey Plaza.

