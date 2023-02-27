Michelle Yeoh Brings the Drama in Fringed Schiaparelli Dress & Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Yeoh attended the 2023 SAG Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles tonight. This year, the actress is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role” for her performance in “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time.”

The star graced the red carpet in a column black Schiaparelli gown finished with a cascade of gold-sequined fringes from the brand’s 2023 spring collection inspired by Salvador Dalí, “Dante’s Inferno” and surrealism.

Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for beauty, she opted for a low bun with a side part highlighting her dangling earrings in tones matching the gold fringes in her dress and cat eyes with black eyeliner and matching manicure in gold as well.

The actress, who just won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, topped off the outfit with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and completed the look with a large watch on her wrist.

A closer look at Michelle Yeoh’s shoes.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

