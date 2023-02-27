Michelle Williams Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in Dior Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Williams is making a case for all-black dressing at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress. Williams played the mother of the main character, Sammy, in “The Fabelmans,” a 2022 American coming-of-age drama film directed by Steven Spielberg.

She donned a Dior Haute Couture gown designed with voluminous pleats and a crushed velvet strap intersecting at her chest to make the quintessential bow. The latest Haute Couture fashion collection was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and features a number of billowing silks and flowing gowns.

Michelle Williams attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Williams’s accessories included Tiffany & Co. jewelry which added the perfect ounce of flair. Keeping with her cosmopolitan aesthetic, her hair was styled in a bun making room for the dress to be the focal point.

When it came to footwear, her shoes were not visible, but the “Dawson’s Creek” star completed her outfit with a pair of heels to elevate her look. The actress has been seen kicking back in everything from Roger Vivier kitten heels to sparkling black pointed-toe heels by Miu Miu to black satin platform sandals by Prada. Her style can be described as classic as she is grounded by her East Coast roots and down-to-earth charisma. Williams understands the assignment in the fashion department, as evidenced by her longstanding relationship with the mega fashion label, Louis Vuitton.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees, including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler, and Julia Garner.

