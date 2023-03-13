Melissa McCarthy Goes Fiery Red at Oscars in Christian Siriano Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Melissa McCarthy walked the red carpet in a dreamy puffy dress at the 95th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night. This year, the actress was on stage presenting an award alongside Halle Bailey.

The “Bridesmaids” star opted for an unexpected silhouette by American designer Christian Siriano. The dress featured several layers of tulle, balloon sleeves for added drama, a flowy bodice with a turtle neck and a long train finished with ruffled tulle in the back.

Melissa McCarthy at the 95th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 12, 2023.

Completing her ensemble was an eye-catching pair of dangling diamond earrings and two statement rings. When it came to beauty, the actor styled her hair in a half updo leaving her front locks down around her face and parted in the middle.

Although they were hidden under the dress, it is likely that McCarthy slipped on a pair of strappy sandals or pointed-toe heels to complete her outfit and add some height to the voluminous outfit.

The comedic actress left a mark with her role in the 2010 film “Bridesmaids.” After starring in “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy flipped the script and let her niche for comedy shine. In 2020, she collaborated with fashion and accessories designer Clare Vivier and debuted a four-piece collection.

McCarthy holds an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series from her guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” along with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Comedy Series for her role as Molly Flynn in “Mike & Molly.”

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

