Meghann Fahy Gleams in White Cutout Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Meghann Fahy was a vision in white for the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is nominated this evening with the “White Lotus” cast for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award.

Fahy arrived to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a bright white one-shouldered gown. The actress’ ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a floor-length train, covered in small white crystals that created a sparkling effect. Bringing her outfit a sleek twist was a large circular side cutout, elevating the piece with a sharp edge. A thin diamond ring and diamond statement drop earrings completed her ensemble.

Meghann Fahy attends the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Fahy’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Bold Type” actress paired her sleek gown with a pair of matching or complementary platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps. Both have been seen on Fahy since her wider breakout role as Daphne in “The White Lotus,” often in stark hues of black or white.

Fahy took the red carpet moment to reunite with her cast members, including Theo James — who played her character’s husband, Cameron, in the HBO Max drama — and Leo Woodall.

(L-R): Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy and Theo James attend the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

