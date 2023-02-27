Megan Stalter Gets Edgy in Leather Corset & Mary Jane Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Megan Stalter arrived at the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 in Los Angeles, donning an edgy ensemble with punk rock-inspired leather pieces and chunky block platforms heels.

Stalter and the cast of “Hacks” were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The award ended up going to the cast of “Abbott Elementary.”

On the red carpet of the event, Stalter donned a punk rock-esque leather bustier, paired with a graphic print asymmetrical skirt in neutral tones with a draped hem.

Megan Stalter attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress completed the look with a matching mini handbag in black with gold hardware as well a combination of darling silver and pearl rings, a bracelet and chandelier earrings

As for footwear, Stalter slipped into a pair of Mary Jane heels that featured a sleek satin finish and chunky block heels elevating her look by 2 to 3 inches.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees, including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler, and Julia Garner.

