Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix Have a ‘Parent Trap’ Reunion in Glamorous Style at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix took their friendship to the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards — one that’s over 23 years old, since they co-starred in the 1997 comedy “The Parent Trap.” This evening, Walter is nominated with the cast of “Abbott Elementary” for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award.

Walter hit the red carpet arm-in-arm with Hendrix, wearing a dramatic black gown. Her ensemble featured a black velvet bustier bodice with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a flared waistline. Accentuating the gown was a flowing silk skirt with a light tan base, layered with sheer black tulle and swirling black velvet shapes; the textures also matched Walter’s voluminous balloon sleeves for a princess-like appearance.

(L-R): Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

A sparkling diamond drop necklace and small drop earrings glamorously completed Walters’ ensemble. Hendrix, meanwhile, arrived in a sharp black tuxedo with a silky vest and lapels, layered atop a white collared shirt and black bow tie. Paired with black satin stiletto-heeled sandals and a crystal-covered clutch, the actress made a dapper plus-one for Walter — creating a united, matching friendship statement on the red carpet.

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

