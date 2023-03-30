Exclusive: Law Roach Shares His Love for Jimmy Choo at ‘THR’ Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Party

Law Roach brought dynamic style to the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists dinner with Jimmy Choo in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday — where he was one of the magazine’s honorees.

In particular, Roach shared his passion for styling Jimmy Choo shoes — which he previously dressed clients with numerous times.

(L-R): Megan The Stallion, Sandra Choi and Law Roach on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood party. CREDIT: Donato Sardella

“Jimmy Choo was definitely a go-to for me when I was a stylist for the red carpet,” Roach exclusively told FN‘s Charlie Carballo. “I think if you take it back to even ‘Sex in the City‘ and how that program made it iconic, Carrie made them iconic. I think as soon as I got into the industry, I was really excited about using it with my looks and doing iconic things with Jimmy Choo.

Law Roach on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood party. CREDIT: Donato Sardella

As for how stylists can influence a celebrity’s career? Roach had one thing to say.

“Well, you know the answer to that,” the FNAA Style Influencer award winner said in his signature tongue-in-cheek humor.

Roach recently announced that he has retired from styling. Some of his clients have included , including Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Jameela Jamil.

The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event celebrated the magazine’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists list. Presented at Sunset Tower, guests including Elle Fanning, Megan Thee Stallion and Jodie Turner-Smith toasted fashion’s top celebrity stylists. The evening’s honorees included Erin Walsh, Law Roach, Molly Dickson and Warren Alfie Baker, as well as Rising Star and Social Star stylists including Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison and Enrique Melendez.

-Charlie Carballo contributed to this story

