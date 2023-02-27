Kathryn Newton Gets Romantic in Lavender Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kathryn Newton showed up in a romantic lavender ensemble on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet tonight. Newton wore a dress from the Carolina Herrera fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The upper half of the dress consists of a low-cut bustier bodice. The dress was given a bit of an edge with a sheer black bandeau-style panel made of tulle. The corset leads into a full ankle-length skirt of the dress with several layers of black tulle underneath. Kathryn Newton attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Society” actress styled the feminine ensemble with several icy pieces from Cartier including half-circle diamond studs, a diamond strand necklace and a diamond bangle bracelet. For glam, Newton went with a “soft girl” glam consisting of a pulled-back, Audrey Hepburn-inspired ponytail, thick, brushed-out brows, rosy pink cheeks and a coral pink lip.

For shoes, Newton donned a pair of leather pointed-toe pumps also in lavender, matching the color of the dress. Although they weren’t visible, the style likely featured stiletto heels elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches. The shoe was also embellished with dainty bows.

Kathryn Newton wearing a matching pair of lavender point-toe pumps with a fall/winter 2023 Carolina Herrera dress. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: SAG Awards 2023 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals.