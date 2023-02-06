Kacey Musgraves Honors Loretta Lynn With ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Performance in Red Dress & Barefoot at Grammy Awards 2023

Kacey Musgraves paid homage to the late music legend Loretta Lynn during the Grammy Awards 2023 tonight in Los Angeles.

For this year’s memorial segment, the six-time Grammy-award-winning artist sang Lynn’s famous song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on an Epiphone guitar once owned by Lynn.

For her emotional performance, Musgraves went barefoot, sitting on a stool in a red maxi dress. The ensemble featured sheer paneling and pronounced short sleeves.

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

This was her second look of the night. Earlier on the red carpet, celebrity stylist Erica Cloud dressed the singer in a custom pink Valentino look with baby pink suede pumps for footwear.

Kacey Musgraves attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and Lizzo

