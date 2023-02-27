Julia Garned Wears Mermaid-Inspired Gucci Dress & Metallic Platform at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Julia Garner arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet tonight in a striking mermaid-inspired metallic dress.

Garner showed up on the scene wearing a custom Gucci gown. The metallic orange dress featured scallop-like cups, pleated fabric at the elbows, a thigh-high slit and a bedazzled fishnet material over Garner’s shoulders and part of her arms.

Julia Garner attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

The “Inventing Anna” actress styled the gown with several jewelry pieces from Irene Neuwirth, including a pair of diamond stud earrings. For glam Garner wore her platinum blond lock tied up in a bun, with long bans and tendrils framing her face. The actress went with an orangey smokey eye, a pinch of blush, a bold, defined brow and a soft nude lip.

For footwear, Garner donned a pair of gold metallic Gucci platform sandals featuring 5-inch heels with two mini-eyelets on top of the shoe. Gucci platforms have been a major focal point on the red carpet as of late, worn by many a celebrity like Salma Hayek and Margot Robbie.

Julia Garner wears 5-inch metallic Gucci platforms down the SAG Awards red carpet. CREDIT: WireImage

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

