Jessica Chastain Shines in Hot Pink Dress & Hidden Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Jessica Chastain made a vibrant statement on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is one of this evening’s celebrity presenters during the formal occasion.

Chastain arrived to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a hot pink gown. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a sweetheart neckline and a wrapped bodice. A draped skirt with a lightly flounced side completed the berry-toned piece, which stylist Elizabeth Stewart accented with a large emerald cocktail ring and gold chandelier post earrings set with rubies, emeralds and diamonds for a sparkling finish.

Jessica Chastain attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Chastain’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Help” actress paired her dramatic gown with a set of matching platform or heeled sandals. Both open-toed styles are ones she’s frequently worn on past red carpets, hailing from luxury brands including Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Charlotte Olympia.

Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 SAG Awards.