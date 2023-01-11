Jenny Slate Goes Green in Rodarte Dress With Metallic Pumps at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Jenny Slate shined in an eye-catching satin dress at the 2023 Golden Globes tonight.

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the star posed in a satin green ankle-length dress with a classic silhouette. Her sleek piece from Rodarte had a high neckline with a bold flower appliqué that sat right below her chin.

Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Slate paired the ensemble with gemstone chandelier earrings and rings that echoed those colors to achieve a lyrical look, along with a classic simple gold watch.

Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Slate opted for a pair of gold metallic pointed-toe pumps by Sophia Webster. Her holographic style gave her at least 4 inches in height, complementing her outfit’s colorful hues while not drawing attention away from her dress.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals