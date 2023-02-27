Jennifer Coolidge Channels Brigitte Bardot in Black Dress, Headband & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Jennifer Coolidge brought French girl style to the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is nominated this evening with the “White Lotus” cast for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award, as well as the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” award for her own role in the HBO Max series.

Coolidge arrived to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, wearing a sharp black Saint Laurent dress. Her long-sleeved ensemble featured a bodycon fit with a silk bustier bodice, flowing into a draped velvet skirt. The Emmy Award-winning actress‘ attire, however, gained its sharpest accent from a wide black headband, making Coolidge instantly appear reminiscent of Brigitte Bardot’s similar look in the 1963 film “Contempt.”

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Coolidge’s shoes faintly peeked beneath her gown’s hem, appearing to feature closed toes in similarly smooth black velvet. Though the style could not be seen, a faint gleam from crystal embellishments appeared to accentuate the pair. The “Legally Blonde” actress‘ outfit was finished with triple-tiered diamond drop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet, ring and lacquered black clutch.

A closer look at Coolidge’s heels. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

