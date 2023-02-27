×
Jenna Ortega Delivers Edgy Glamour in Thigh-High Slit Leather Dress & 5-Inch Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

By Aaron Royce
Jenna Ortega, SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Aubrey Plaza, SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Jessica Chastain, SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Amanda Seyfried, SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Jenna Ortega tapped into her dark side for the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is nominated this evening for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her titular role in Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

Ortega arrived to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, wearing a dramatic strapless Atelier Versace gown. The “Scream” actress‘ ensemble, hailing from the brand’s fall 1994 collection, featured a sharply corseted bodice with a deep neckline and asymmetric cups. Added drama came from a voluminous draped train with a miniskirt base, creating a thigh-high slit. The piece was crafted from sparkling black fabric punctuated by twisted fabric panels and leather, as well as a matching belt with a round gold ridged buckle — giving it a sleek edge for the formal occasion.

Jenna Ortega, dress, gown, black dress, leather dress, slit dress, high low dress, diamonds, diamond jewelry, heels, high heels, sandals, platforms, platform sandals, black sandals, suede sandals, SAG Awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, awards, SAG Awards 2023
Jenna Ortega attends the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ortega’s ensemble was finished by stylist Enrique Melendez with a golden Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger necklace set with sparkling diamonds. Her additional jewelry included layered gold and diamond Schlumberger and Edge rings, as well as a diamond-covered wrapped Edge bangle — all from the iconic New York-based jewelry brand.

When it came to footwear, Ortega’s shoes of choice were equally dark: a set of black platform sandals. Her suede style included curved toe straps and buckled ankle straps atop thick front soles, giving a sharp height boost from block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. The style provided a versatile base to her outfit, allowing her dress’ texture and sheen to take center stage.

Jenna Ortega, dress, gown, black dress, leather dress, slit dress, high low dress, diamonds, diamond jewelry, heels, high heels, sandals, platforms, platform sandals, black sandals, suede sandals, SAG Awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, awards, SAG Awards 2023
A closer look at Ortega’s platform sandals.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 SAG Awards.

