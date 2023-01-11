Jenna Ortega Embraces Whimsical Glamour in Gucci Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Jenna Ortega arrived at the 80th Golden Globes Awards bringing whimsical style to the red carpet.

The “Wednesday” star wore a light brown pleated dress with intricate paneling and cutouts on the bodice. Her look was designed by Gucci.

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

As for accessories, Ortega wore a Tiffany & Co. floral snake necklace and post earrings. Her hair was styled in retro flips with perfect curtain bangs, while her makeup remained soft and subtle.

While her heels were hidden due to the hem of the gown, Ortega opted for Italian luxury Giuseppe Zanotti footwear for this occasion.

“The Fallout” actress has received more notoriety since the release of the hit Netflix series, “Wednesday,” which is centered around Ortega’s eclectic character Wednesday Addams. She received her first Golden Globe nod in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy category.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals