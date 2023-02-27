Janelle James Makes Elegant Arrival in Lace Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

The stars came together tonight to celebrate achievements in film and television at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

Janelle James was one of the many A-listers to make a glamorous arrival at the Fairmount Century Plaza. James stars in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which is nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series at tonight’s ceremony. She also received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Ava Coleman at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress appeared on the red carpet in a custom Rodarte dress. The piece featured a plunging corseted bodice, long lace sleeves and ruffled detailing near the neckline. The garment also included a sheer skirt with a daring, thigh-high slit that was decorated with dramatic floral details.

To amp up the glam factor, James accessorized with dangling diamond statement earrings. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in barrel curls. As for makeup, the entertainer went with dewy glam and a glossy neutral pout.

The length of James’ dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with height-defying platform heels, strappy sandals or sharp pointed-toe pumps.

Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

