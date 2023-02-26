Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Red-Hot Plunging Dress & Crystal-Covered Pumps for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis brought red-hot style to the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is nominated this evening for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Curtis arrived to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, wearing a dynamic crimson gown. The “Halloween” actress‘ ensemble featured a slim-fitting bodice with long sleeves and a waist-length neckline, complete with a sharply draped floor-length skirt.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Curtis’ ensemble was simply accentuated with an openwork silver bracelet, two thin rings and diamond-trimmed square post earrings, allowing her dress’ color and silhouette to take center stage.

Related Kristen Stewart's Chanel Dress and Sock Boots Are Sheerly Grunge at Berlin Film Festival 2023 Regina Hall Gleams in Black Sequins & Heels at NAACP Awards 2023 Janelle Monae Goes Fiery Red in Silk Cutout Dress & Stilettos at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

When it came to footwear, Curtis paired her sleek gown with a statement shoe. The “Freaky Friday” actress‘ heels of choice appeared to feature a pointed-toe pump with thin soles and glittering silver uppers. The pair gained additional glamour from gold-lined clusters of gleaming crystals on each toe, creating a bejeweled effect. Though they couldn’t be fully seen, the style was certainly finished with stiletto heels totaling at least 2-3 inches in height.

A closer look at Curtis’ pumps. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Curtis has long been an important fixture in the Hollywood acting scene, starting with her feature film debut in the slasher film “Halloween” back in 1978. At 64 years old, Curtis earned her first Academy Award nomination for the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 SAG Awards.