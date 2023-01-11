Jamie Lee Curtis Brings the Drama in Lace Cape & Pointed-Toe Pumps at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis attended the 80th Annual Golden Globes tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif., dressed elegantly in an all-black ensemble. Curtis is nominated for “Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture” for her work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Making a stylish statement, Curtis wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit with lengthy flowing trousers layered underneath a dainty black lace cape that offered her look some welcomed drama.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, the “Halloween” star went simple but chic, taking a chance on classic black pointed-toe pumps with sharp triangular toes. The glossy sleek shoes were fitted with sharp stiletto-style heels, about 3 to 4 inches.

Curtis’ shoe style is sharp and elegant. On the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress frequently wears kitten and stiletto-heeled pointed-toe pumps, mules and sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. Over the years, Curtis has also been spotted in strappy sandals from a range of brands, including Nine West. When off-duty, the actress can be spotted in neutral-toned thong sandals and New Balance sneakers.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

