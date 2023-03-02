Heidi Klum Brightens Up the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Yellow Miss Sohee Dress & White Strappy Sandals

Heidi Klum wore a bold colorful dress to attend the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The model and television personality hit the scene in a neon yellow number featuring a thigh-high slit with a hem that hit just below the knee. The bustier style look was covered in pinkish-red floral adornments, as was the floor-length white coat she wore on top.

Heidi Klum at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host donned rising South Korean designer Sohee Park for the occasion. Klum’s head-turning ensemble only just debuted on the runway as a part of the Miss Sohee’s spring 2023 couture show in Paris earlier this year.

Heidi Klum wearing a yellow dress and white coat featuring floral beadwork throughout. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Billboard

As for shoes, she styled the look with simply white strappy sandals featuring a sleek patent leather finish and a high stiletto heel. Noticeably on her fingers were some eye-catching sparklers, too.

A closer view of Heidi Klum wearing strappy white patent leather sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Billboard

The former catwalk queen actually took to Instagram to share a video showing three people from her team helping her into the dress. Klum’s stylist is Rob Zangardi, who also regularly works with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.