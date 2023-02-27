Haley Lu Richardson Brings Classic Glamour in Pearl-Embellished Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

The stars are shining bright at the 2023 SAG Awards tonight, and Haley Lu Richardson is on the list.

The star dressed up in a black and white ensemble from Carolina Herrera for the ceremony. Designed with a halter neckline and column silhouette, the pearl-embellished sequinned number was perfect for the red carpet.

Haley Lu Richardson at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To accessorize, she donned pendulous diamond earrings down her ears and took the glam to her fingers with matching jewels. The Disney Channel alum’s hair was styled in a polished bun, while her red lipstick was the main attraction of the makeup look. Richardson carried a coordinating purse covered in hundreds of pearls to complete the look.

Haley Lu Richardson at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The length of the dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear, but Richardson likely selected a gorgeous pair of heels to match her dress. The “White Lotus” actress gravitates towards statement pieces like towering platforms and vibrant strappy sandals. She likes to slip on casual shoes like high-top Converse and ankle boots when off-duty. Her closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Tods.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees, including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler, and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: SAG Awards 2023 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals