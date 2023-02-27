Fran Drescher Holds Court in Sequined Dress & Satin Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Fran Drescher attended the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Drescher’s red carpet look was a dark sequined dress, comprised of a mock neckline with a key-hole cutout on the bodice. The garment also featured sharp boxy shoulders that diversified the silhouette, giving her garment a unique shape.

Fran Drescher at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Accessorizing simply, Drescher’s carried a rectangular clutch and gold earrings.

Given Drescher’s history with eclectic fashions via her “The Nanny” character Fran Fine, it’s no brainer that she’d be a footwear expert. Complementing her sparkling ensemble, she wore black pointed pumps with stiletto-style heels. The satin footwear was comprised of triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Drescher included.

A closer look at Fran Drescher’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

This year, fellow actress Sally Field will be the 58th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, which the organization revealed in an announcement on Jan. 17. “Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” SAG-AFTRA president Drescher said in a statement regarding the honor.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

