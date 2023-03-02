Erika Jayne Goes Fiery in Red Suit & Matching Pumps for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne made an appearance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 red carpet wearing a head-to-toe red ensemble.

The “Pretty Mess” singer wore a red two-piece suit that featured a fitted blazer with padded shoulders and jetted pockets and matching pants with a slight slit on the bottom.

Erika Jayne attends the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Jayne accessorized the look with a silver clutch embellished with two eye appliques and large pearls. She wore her hair in an elaborate updo that highlighted her four pairs of silver and diamond earrings and amped the bling factor with two statement diamond and silver rings.

When it came to makeup, the reality TV star opted for dramatic smokey eyes in earthy tones and extra layers of lashes combined with bronzer on the cheeks and nude lips lined in brown and finished with a touch of gloss.

The original cut on the pants lent a perfect view of Jayne’s footwear, a pair of patent leather pumps with pointed toes in the same shade of red as the suit. The shoes featured a glossy finish and, although the heels were hidden, they likely featured stilettos of at least 3 inches.

A closer look at Eryka Jayne’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

The reality TV star and singer is also a bona fide shoe expert. In the past, she’s released collaboration collections with online retailer ShoeDazzle and has since continued to drop new styles with the brand very much in line with her personal daring style.

Erika Jayne attends the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard