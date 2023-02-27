Emily Blunt Blooms in Floral Threaded Gown With Husband John Krasinski in Shiny Dress Shoes at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Emily Blunt arrived on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet in a look fresh off the runway. Nominated for Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for “The English,” the actress shined in a custom Oscar de Renta creation.

Blunt’s red dress featured an intricate geranium threadwork with multicolored flowers oscillating across the garment. Celebrity stylist Jessica Paster coupled the dynamic gown with Bulgari jewels. Specifically, a diamond and ruby necklace as it seamlessly captures the seductive and alluring quintessence of the Bulgari Serpent.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Devil Wears Prada” actress was accompanied by her husband, John Krasinski. He slipped on a dapper black and white pinstripe tailored suit accessorized with a single silver chain and shiny dress shoes.

A closer look at John Krasinski’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blunt’s footwear choice was hidden under the dress. However, the actress likely completed her outfit with a pair of pumps or strappy sandals.

Blunt can often be seen wearing pointed-toe ankle or over-the-knee boots, velvet sandals or classy mules by designers including high-end brands like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier, or affordable brands like Sam Edelman and Schutz.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees, including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler, and Julia Garner.

