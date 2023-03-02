Doechii Danced So Hard She Broke Her Heels on Stage at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Doechii took over the stage at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night. The singer delivered a vibrant performance and ended up leaving the stage with her sandals broken.

The rapper performed a mashup of her hits “Persuasive” and “Crazy” dressed in a pink and red dress with side slits and a fringed skirt before being presented with the “Rising Star” award by her mother. Other honorees of the night were SZA, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Rosalía and more.

Doechii attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif.

She completed the outfit with a pair of strappy sandals in neon pink that, as she mentioned while accepting her award, ended up broken. “Girl, I done danced my shoe off,” she said while receiving her first Billboard Award. The style featured two thin straps on the ankles and toes and thin stiletto heels.

The singer let her long waves down for the performance and accessorized her dance-ready look with a pair of gold hoops, a gold bracelet and fishnet tights embellished with glittery appliques.

