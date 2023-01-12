Costume Designers’ Guild Awards 2023 Nominees Announced: Deborah L. Scott, Jenny Beavan, Marylin Fitoussi and More

The Costume Designers Guild Award is returning this year — and the stars are aligned for its 25th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion’s quarter-century moment, the Awards will highlight the history of costume design over the decades, in addition to honoring numerous costume designers across film, television and short-form design within a wide range of genres. Run by the Costume Designers Guild, the event will be held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees,” said Terry Gordon, President of the CostumeDesigners Guild, said in a statement. “This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers on February 27th.”

The occasion will also bestow the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Avatar,” “Titanic” and “Back to the Future,” for her impact in costume design. Rachael M. Stanley, designer behind costumes in “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” and “Ally McBeal,” will also received the Distinguished Service Award for her talent contributions to costume design craft.

Below, discover the nominees for the 2023 Costume Designers’ Guild Awards.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Avatar: The Way of Water – Deborah L. Scott

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Hocus Pocus 2 – Salvador Perez

Thor: Love and Thunder – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan

Nope – Alex Bovaird

Tár – Bina Daigeler

Top Gun: Maverick – Marlene Stewart

Women Talking – Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling – Arianne Phillips

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

The Woman King – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past – Kate Hawley

Westworld: Generation Loss – Debra Beebe

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… – Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: The Captain’s Wife – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

The White Lotus: In the Sandbox – Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: The Choice – Sophie Canale

The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts

The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin – Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest – Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy – Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – Marina Toybina

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! – Tony Iniguez

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas

