Costume Designers’ Guild Awards 2023 Nominees Announced: Deborah L. Scott, Jenny Beavan, Marylin Fitoussi and More

The Costume Designers Guild Award is returning this year — and the stars are aligned for its 25th anniversary.
To celebrate the occasion’s quarter-century moment, the Awards will highlight the history of costume design over the decades, in addition to honoring numerous costume designers across film, television and short-form design within a wide range of genres. Run by the Costume Designers Guild, the event will be held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.
“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees,” said Terry Gordon, President of the CostumeDesigners Guild, said in a statement. “This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers on February 27th.”
The occasion will also bestow the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Avatar,” “Titanic” and “Back to the Future,” for her impact in costume design. Rachael M. Stanley, designer behind costumes in “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” and “Ally McBeal,” will also received the Distinguished Service Award for her talent contributions to costume design craft.
Below, discover the nominees for the 2023 Costume Designers’ Guild Awards.
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Avatar: The Way of Water – Deborah L. Scott
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
Hocus Pocus 2 – Salvador Perez
Thor: Love and Thunder – Mayes C. Rubeo
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan
Nope – Alex Bovaird
Tár – Bina Daigeler
Top Gun: Maverick – Marlene Stewart
Women Talking – Quita Alfred
Excellence in Period Film
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Don’t Worry Darling – Arianne Phillips
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
The Woman King – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past – Kate Hawley
Westworld: Generation Loss – Debra Beebe
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding – Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… – Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door – Heidi Bivens
Hacks: The Captain’s Wife – Kathleen Felix-Hager
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
The White Lotus: In the Sandbox – Alex Bovaird
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: The Choice – Sophie Canale
The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts
The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin – Kasia Walicka-Maimone
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest – Donna Zakowska
Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy – Kameron Lennox
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – Marina Toybina
Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! – Tony Iniguez
Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad
Excellence in Short Form Design
Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers
McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba
Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)
Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas
