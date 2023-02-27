Claire Foy Pops in Yellow Prada Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Claire Foy made an elegant entrance at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet dressed in a custom Prada gown. This year, Foy presented an award alongside her co-stars in last year’s “Women Talking” film, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara.

The British actress, known for her interpretation of the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix series “The Crown,” wore a yellow satin dress with a plunging neckline and column floor-gracing skirt.

Claire Foy attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The “The Crown” star parted her hair sideways and styled it in a tight low bun at the back of her neck amping up the old Hollywood feel of her ensemble. When it came to makeup, she opted for a bold red lip and white matte manicure.

The actress kept the accessories to a minimum, pairing the ensemble with a diamond necklace, matching diamond earrings, and a silver Prada clutch.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Foy likely completed her outfit with a pair of sandals featuring stiletto or block heels to elevate her look.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.