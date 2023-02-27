Christina Applegate Coordinates With Daughter Sadie Grace in Tuxedo Dress & Chunky Shoes at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Christina Applegate arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards alongside her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble in Los Angeles tonight. This year, Applegate is nominated for a SAG award in the “Female Actor in a Comedy Series” category for her work in “Dead to Me”.

Applegate and LeNoble were a coordinating mother and daughter duo at the annual ceremony. The pair matched in sharp all-black ensembles on the red carpet at the Fairmount Century Plaza. Applegate wore a floor-length velvet dress that featured pointy lapels and streamlined buttons down the center. The piece also had pointy shoulders and a dramatic train.

(L-R) Christina Applegate and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Emmy Award-winning star seemingly finished her wardrobe with chunky shoes. The silhouette peeked out slightly underneath her gown and included a thick, round sole.

Related Zendaya Blossoms in Pink Rose Dress & Hidden Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 Cara Delevingne Blooms in 5-Inch Heels & Dramatic Rose-Embellished Jumpsuit at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 Meghann Fahy Gleams in White Cutout Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Applegate’s daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble appeared in a monochromatic style. The 12-year-old wore a blazer jacket, button-down shirt and trousers. Completing LeNoble’s look was a hat and platform combat boots.

(L-R) Christina Applegate and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

In 2021, while filming the third and final season of “Dead to Me”, Applegate revealed her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. The Netflix show was the actress’s last large filming project on the acting side for the foreseeable future, though she has announced to stay a part of the industry in some capacity.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2023 SAG Awards.